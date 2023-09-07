Rwanda: Mpoyo Drops Double-Double as APR Edge Closer to Championship

Star power forward Axel Mpoyo hit the ground running as his double-double inspired APR to a 80-75 Game 3 victory over Rwanda Energy Group (REG) on Wednesday night, September 6, at BK Arena to take a commanding 3-0 lead in the playoff finals.

Mpoyo had 16 points and 15 rebounds against his former side and added 5 assists and four straight threes as he continues to lead youthful trophy chasing APR in final push for the first championship since 2009.

REG, led by point guard Adonis Filer, came into the game very determined to win Game 3 in an attempt to not only avoid a potential sweep in the finals but to also bring the series back in contention.

But the military side's men were unstoppable yet again, leading the defending champions 44-40 at the break and holding on to maintain the momentum with 80-75 win at the end of the game.

Besides the brilliance of Mpoyo, Ntore Habimana and De Marcus Holland added 15 and 11 points to cement the victory.

Meanwhile, Filer has always been the one man who never disappoints on REG's side as he alone dropped game high 28 points but they were not enough to roll back the series, as earlier expected.

The two local basketball heavyweights face off in Game 4 on September 8, with REG looking for a crucial win that would bring them back in contention while APR anticipates nothing but a fourth straight victory to be crowned champions in grand style.

REG women shine in finals Game 1

In the meantime, REG Women BBC are leading the finals series after beating APR Women on Wednesday night.

The two-time reigning champions edged rivals APR in 87-86 victory in Game 1 of the best of seven finals, making a statement that they are chasing their third championship in a row.