South Africa: Premier Alan Winde Expresses His Deepest Condolences On Passing of Iconic Businessman Raymond Ackerman

press release

Premier Alan Winde expressed his sincerest condolences to the family, loved ones, and colleagues of the late Raymond Ackerman.

Mr Ackerman was an icon of not just the South African business world but the international retail landscape too. He left an indelible and profound legacy, constantly innovating and growing.

By steadily building up Pick 'n Pay, with his family, Mr Ackerman has over more than 50 years created a leading brand, which is known and respected worldwide.

He displayed an incredible entrepreneurial spirit and talent that has endured throughout the years and will continue to do so, leading the way for budding entrepreneurs.

Apart from the wealth of knowledge he brought to the local retail environment, through his business endeavours he has created tens of thousands of jobs over the years and has made an outstanding contribution to the South African economy. Beyond his business prowess he also looked for opportunities to support the development of young South Africans through training and leadership development opportunities.

Mr Ackerman will be sorely missed. He was a proud South African who had immense faith in our country and its potential. His legacy will live on.

My thoughts are with his family and loved ones in this difficult time.