Zambia: Former Zambian First Lady Arrested For Alleged Theft

7 September 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — Police in Zambia arrested the wife of former president Edgar Lungu, Bloomberg reports.

The former first lady and four other people were arrested after being accused of stealing a motor vehicle, according to a statement from Zambia Police's deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale.

According to Mwale, the former first lady was also accused of possessing items that were allegedly taken from the proceeds of crime.

The accusations against Lungu are "quite preposterous," her attorney Makebi Zulu, is reported to have said.

She has been released from police custody and will appear in court.

In June 2023, the son and daughter-in-law of former president Edgar Lungu were detained by authorities on suspicion of money laundering and in possession of items thought to be the proceeds of crime totaling more than U.S.$5 million.

Lungu's Patriotic Front Party described the move as the government's continued persecution of Lungu's family. The arrests came a week after Zambian officials revealed the confiscation of almost 20 properties connected to the family.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.