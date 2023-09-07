Zambia: Former Zambian First Lady Arrested For Alleged Theft

Harare — Police in Zambia arrested the wife of former president Edgar Lungu, Bloomberg reports.

The former first lady and four other people were arrested after being accused of stealing a motor vehicle, according to a statement from Zambia Police's deputy public relations officer Danny Mwale.

According to Mwale, the former first lady was also accused of possessing items that were allegedly taken from the proceeds of crime.

The accusations against Lungu are "quite preposterous," her attorney Makebi Zulu, is reported to have said.

She has been released from police custody and will appear in court.

In June 2023, the son and daughter-in-law of former president Edgar Lungu were detained by authorities on suspicion of money laundering and in possession of items thought to be the proceeds of crime totaling more than U.S.$5 million.

Lungu's Patriotic Front Party described the move as the government's continued persecution of Lungu's family. The arrests came a week after Zambian officials revealed the confiscation of almost 20 properties connected to the family.