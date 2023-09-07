Rwanda: Mitima Says Amavubi Call Up 'A Dream Come True'

Rayon Sports centre back Isaac Mitima has described his maiden call up in Rwanda squad as an opportunity he has always been waiting for a long time.

Mitima received a late call up in Amavubi squad that will face Senegal in the last AFCON qualifier due Saturday, September 9, at Huye Stadium, replacing Al Ahly Tripoli defender Thierry Manzi who was dropped from the squad amid travel-related disputes.

There were reports that Mitima was growing frustrated by persistent national team snub when caretaker head coach Gerard Buschier left him out of his squad against Senegal despite enjoying a bright start to the season with Rayon Sports.

The defender admits it took so long to earn a call up and has committed himself to helping the team whenever given a chance.

"It's a privilege for me, it's a dream come true. It's a dream for every Rwandan player who wishes to represent his country. It took so long [to receive a callup] but it has finally happened to me and I am so excited. I want to always be part of this team," Mitima told journalists on Wednesday.

"Whenever the chance comes, I am always ready to represent my country. Even if the call up comes at the last minute, I am always ready and I am happy for it. I will give my all to help the team get the points," vowed the defender.

Mitima further cleared the air on his nationality emphasizing that he is a Rwandan despite the fact that he had the opportunity to study out of the country.

"When they announced the squad without me, I could see some comments alleging that I am not Rwandese, maybe Ugandan or Congolese. I was like 'Come on, I grew up here. I just had a chance to study abroad but I grew up here and I am Rwandan."

"I just laughed while reading people's comments and I was like 'I will have to ask my parents...but I was joking," he added.

Mitima, 27, previously played for clubs including Kenya Premier League club Sofapaka FC.