Sudan: Burhan Orders Sudan Paramilitary Group RSF to Disband

7 September 2023
allAfrica.com
By Jerry Chifamba

Harare — Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council of Sudan, issued a constitutional proclamation dismantling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Al-Burhan according to Xinhua, gave the order to the general command of the Sudanese army, the general secretariat of the sovereign council, and other relevant institutions, according to a statement from the sovereign council.

The SAF was established in 2013 by fighters who had fought for the Sudanese government against the insurrection in the western Sudanese province of Darfur.

Before the law enacted by the Sudanese Parliament in 2017 affiliating the RSF to the Sudanese army, the National Intelligence and Security Service commanded the RSF.

Sudan has seen fatal skirmishes between the SAF and the RSF in Khartoum and other regions since April 15, killing at least 3,000 people and injuring thousands more, according to Health Ministry estimates. Meanwhile, over 2 million residents have fled to safer areas within Sudan or crossed into neighbouring countries.

