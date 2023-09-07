Angolans Face Kenyans in the African Cup's Initial Game

6 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The national junior women's handball team will face their Kenyan counterparts on Thursday (11 am), for the 1st round of the African Championship, taking place from the 7th to the 14th of September, in Monastir, Tunisia.

The Angolans, holders of the trophy, have never lost to the Kenyans, who are participating for only the third time in an event of this kind.

In the 2nd round of this 20th African championship, on Saturday the national team will face DR Congo (4pm) and on Sunday they will face Côte d'Ivoire, at the same hour.

At the end of the group stage, Angola will play Guinea on the 12th, also at 4pm.

Group B is made up of the teams from Algeria, Tunisia, Madagascar, Mali and Egypt (vice champion).

Angola has ten titles, followed by Nigeria and Côte de Ivoire, both with three.

(Goalkeeper)

Daniela Neto, Carla Mulamba and Juliana Dala

(Pivots)

Sandy Fernando and Liliane Mario

(Centre Backcourt)

Elisandra Luango and Rita Xavier

(Forward)

Isabel Simões and Rosa Matos

(Forward)

Balbina Nunda and Anisia Carvalho

(Right wing)

Alda Viola, Lurdes Pedro and Ivandra Geraldo

(Left wing)

Elisandra Pedro, Jorcela Tumba and Bernadeth Belo.

