Angolan Vice-President Highlights States' Determination to Combat Climate Change

Luanda — The Vice-President of the Republic of Angola, Esperança da Costa, considered this Wednesday in Nairobi, Kenya, the determination of African States as a key to success in combating climate change.

Speaking to the press, on the sidelines of the High-Level Segment of the African Climate Summit, Esperança da Costa advocated the importance of everyone's engagement around the global Climate Agenda, particularly Africa.

After Angola's participation in the adoption, by consensus, of the Nairobi Declaration, announced this day, the Vice-President reiterated the country's commitment to fulfilling the new African agenda that will be submitted to the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention - COP28, taking place in December, in Dubai.

"These are new challenges, but we want a more prosperous Africa. So we have to take care of it, from natural resources to our population, looking more at youth and women", she argued.

She also added that this aims to quickly resolve the main issues that affect populations, at this time of energy transition, decarbonization and food security.

Aware of the challenges of mobilizing resources for investment, internally, she said that initiatives for greater conservation can be used as fair carbon credits.

She also added that Africa suffers from the major problem of climate change as well as its effects disproportionately, in relation to other areas, in addition to the lack of financing, the issue of the Paris Agreement, among others.

According to statistics provided by the Vice-President, the African continent registers losses in the order of USD 300 billion annually, as a result of climate change that is causing severe droughts, floods, poor water management and other problems.

The issue of financing for the adaptation of greater community resilience, in her opinion, is one of the main challenges for a continent that emits only 4% of global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The African Climate Summit, convened by the African Union (AU), takes place simultaneously with African Climate Week, welcoming close to 30 thousand participants, including heads of State and Government, representatives of the United Nations system, civil society, investors, and other guests.

Under the motto, "Driving green growth and climate finance solutions for Africa and the world", the Forum focused on showcasing innovative green growth and climate finance solutions in Africa and the world.

To this end, the forum has also been attended by representatives of the African Development Bank Group (AfDB) and the World Bank (WB), Afreximbank, regional and global partners.

