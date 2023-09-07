Angola: Police Reaffirm Fight Against Illegal Immigration and Fuel Smuggling

Ondjiva — The general commander of the National Police, Arnaldo Carlos, reaffirmed this Wednesday the corporation's commitment to combating illegal immigration and fuel smuggling on the Angola/Namibia border.

The general commissioner was speaking to the press, after a meeting with the governor of Cunene, Gerdina Didalelwa, as part of a two-day working visit to the region that aims to assess the staff state of readiness.

On the occasion, Arnaldo Carlos said that the public security situation in Cunene is stable, but that fuel smuggling along the border and illegal migration require special attention.

Therefore, he recommended strengthening border control.

"As part of this assessment, we will meet with local authorities, mainly with members of the police advisory board, to frame solutions regarding current public security challenges", he stated.

Arnaldo Carlos said that another situation has to do with illegal Namibian citizens who set up residences within the national territory, which is why they will interact with the Namibian authorities, to take care of this issue.

The province of Cunene shares 460 kilometers of border with the Republic of Namibia, 340 of which are land and 120 are river.

During his stay in Cunene, the general commander of the national police will meet with members of the corporation's council, visit the Cafu channel, inaugurate the control command center and launch the consultation on the new road Code.

