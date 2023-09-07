Angola: President João Lourenço Meets With Malanje Provincial Government

6 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is meeting on Thursday with the government of the province of Malanje, in the ambit of a two-day working visit to the region.

At the meeting, the provincial governor, Marcos Alexandre Nyunga, will be able to present to the Head of State the balance and perspectives of social impact projects in the province.

This Wednesday, the Head of State's work agenda included visits to Biocom, an Angolan company that produces, distributes and sells sugar, ethanol and electricity from biomass, as well as the Quizenga Lutete Farm, in the municipality of Cacuso.

At Biocom, João Lourenço visited the units of the company's agribusiness production chain, from cutting sugar cane, through the sugar and ethanol processing area, to sugar storage.

The return of the Head of State to Luanda, the country's capital, is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

DC/AL/ADR/CF/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.