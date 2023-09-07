Angola: President João Lourenço Meets With Malanje Provincial Government

Malanje — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, is meeting on Thursday with the government of the province of Malanje, in the ambit of a two-day working visit to the region.

At the meeting, the provincial governor, Marcos Alexandre Nyunga, will be able to present to the Head of State the balance and perspectives of social impact projects in the province.

This Wednesday, the Head of State's work agenda included visits to Biocom, an Angolan company that produces, distributes and sells sugar, ethanol and electricity from biomass, as well as the Quizenga Lutete Farm, in the municipality of Cacuso.

At Biocom, João Lourenço visited the units of the company's agribusiness production chain, from cutting sugar cane, through the sugar and ethanol processing area, to sugar storage.

The return of the Head of State to Luanda, the country's capital, is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

