Somalia: Somali Army Successfully Avert Major Al-Shabaab Attack On Base

Mogadishu — Early in the morning members of the Al-Shabaab group launched a complex attack against the Somali military base in the Nur Dugle area of the Middle Shabelel region.

The attack started with a car explosion, which the Al-Shabaab used to detonate at the gate in order to allow fighters on foot to enter the base camp, according to the local villagers.

As confirmed by the officials, the raid led to a fighting between government troops and the attackers from Al-Shabaab that lasted for about one hour. Both sides suffered heavy losses.

It is not yet officially known the exact number of casualties, but the local residents said that the attack caused death and injury to both sides during the thwarted morning assault.

Officials in the area further stated that government forces and the local clan forces are still in control of the base and hunting down the Al-Shabaab militants behind the attack.

The morning's attack in Nur Dugle coincides with Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's arrival in the Adan Yabal district in the Middle Shabelle region yesterday to speed up the fight against al-Shabaab.