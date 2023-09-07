Kenya: Miguna Says 'Anti-Raila Slavery' Camp Ready to Flex Muscle in By-Elections

Nairobi — Outspoken lawyer Miguna Miguna has politicians from Nyanza region opposed to Raila Odinga's "slavery" are ready to square it out with the ODM party in parliamentary by-election.

Miguna made the statement on Wednesday while asking five ODM lawmakers issued with notices for expulsion to resign after Odinga allies dared them to do so.

The ODM National Executive Council recommended the expulsion of Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda, Gem MP Elisha Odhiambo, Suba South's Caroli Omondi, Lang'ata's Phelix Odiwuor and Bondo's Gideon Ochanda over their association with President William Ruto.

Reacting to Wednesday's announcement, Miguna stated that by-elections would give the "anti-Odinga slavery movement" a platform to organize and strengthen its base in Luo Nyanza.

"There should be by elections in the constituencies of the expelled Luo ODM MPs. It's time to push the conman to the corner and liberate the Luo Nation," Miguna said.

"Even if the conman defeats them in the by-election, it will provide a forum for anti-Odinga slavery movement to organize."

Miguna claimed that the expulsion from the Odinga-led party is tribal since it only affected MPs with a Luo ethnic background.

"Esther Passaris who has repeatedly met with, endorsed President Ruto, and voted with Kenya Kwanza government in Parliament is "Fined" but the Luo MPs whose only crimes were to visit Statehouse and express their opinions as of right under the law are expelled," he said.

Miguna together with ICT Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo and Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo have been leading voices challenging Odinga's stronghold in Luo Nyanza.

Once a close ally of Odinga, he fell out with the opposition leader accusing him of betrayal after closing ranks with former President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018.

Miguna had installed Odinga as the "People's President" in what led to his deportation from the country after numerous failed attempts by his legal team compelling the State to produce him in court.

President Ruto reinstated Miguna's Kenyan passport ending his five years in exile under Kenyatta's reign.