Kenya: Carrefour Rolls Out Women's Council to Bolster Diversity, Inclusion

Nairobi — Carrefour has unveiled its Women in Retail Council Kenya to champion diversity and inclusion in the organization.

The council will, among other things, provide them with mentoring, career guidance, advice, and in-depth retail industry product knowledge.

"The launch of Women in Retail Council Kenya is a product of our continued efforts towards diversity and inclusion," said Carrefour Regional Director Christophe Orcet.

"At Majid Al Futtaim, we aim to continuously elevate the role of our female colleagues by creating incentives to encourage sustainable professional progress and development," Orcet added.

"Our goal is to be at the forefront of universally shared aspirations towards empowering women in society."

The supermarket chain also targets scaling up women's involvement in its operations, with 23 percent of them already occupying managerial positions across its 20 stores countrywide currently.