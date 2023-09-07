Tanzania Pledges Continuous Contribution to Ifad

DAR ES SALAAM: VICE-President Dr Philip Mpango has expressed Tanzania's commitment to continue contributing to the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to facilitate implementation of various projects carried out by the international financial institution.

Speaking with IFAD Vice-President Dr Geraldine Mukeshimana at the Magogoni State House in Dar es Salaam, Dr Mpango said reforms in the agricultural sector were among the priorities of the Tanzanian government due to its importance in the country's economy.

IFAD is working with the government to transform Tanzania's agricultural sector - including crops, livestock and fisheries - to achieve higher and more sustainable productivity, profitability and commercialisation.

It has approved and financed 16 projects with investments of 402.5 million US dollars and benefiting 4.2 million households, according to its Country Strategic Opportunity Programme (COSOP).

Tanzania has the fifth-largest IFAD portfolio (in terms of volume of lending) in the East and Southern Africa region.

The Vice-President called on IFAD to see the importance of extending the land restoration project to areas facing drought in Mainland and Zanzibar.

He also insisted on the importance of considering the actual investment of projects when building capacity to executives to allow timely execution of the projects.

Moreover, the VP urged IFAD to collaborate with Tanzania in detailed research which will enable the use of land in areas facing drought especially in central zone.

He also said that it is important to put emphasis on projects that will facilitate proper utilisation of marine resources such as seas and lakes in order to go in line with country's priorities in the Blue Economy.

For her part, IFAD, Vice-President Dr Geraldine Mukeshimana said that Tanzania has been an important stakeholder by being a good contributor to the fund thus facilitating execution of various projects.

She said due to the effects of international disputes and Covid-19 pandemic which caused food insecurity in many areas, IFAD intends to encourage donation of funds from member countries to enable the agency to render its contribution in strengthening the agricultural sector.

IFAD is an international financial institution and specialised United Nations agency based in Rome, the UN's food and agriculture hub.

The fund invests in rural people, empowering them to increase their food security, improve the nutrition of their families and increase their incomes.

It also helps the rural people build resilience, expand their businesses and take charge of their own development.