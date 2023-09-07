Kenya: Basketball League Matches Suspended After Orders From Sports Tribunal

Nairobi — The Kenya basketball Federation (KBF) has suspended all league action following an order from the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT), according to Secretary general Ambrose Kisoi.

The leagues started last weekend, but will now be put on hold until a case filed at the John Ohaga-led Tribunal is heard and determined.

A petitioner, Dennis Opiyo, got the orders from the Tribunal, the issue emanating from KBF's Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on May 14.

"The petitioner had earlier gone to the Tribunal over issues on the AGM. The Tribunal asked us to undertake some actions which we did. They required us to submit copies of audited accounts as well as seek ratification from the Sports Registrar on the list of delegates. We did these but again, he was back at the Tribunal, hence this order," Kisoi told Capital Sport.

The Secretary General has now written to clubs informing them of the decision to suspend games, until the case is determined. The case will be mentioned at the Tribunal on September 19.

"We have forwarded the issue to our legal department but of course we have to obey court orders. We hope however, that this can be resolved soonest," added Kisoi.

Meanwhile, Capital Sports has learnt that the issue has been about leadership squabbles at the Federation and a section of players who spoke to Capital Sports have expressed their disappointment at the turn of events.

"It is players who will suffer in the long run. The fight is just about positions in the Federation and nothing more. Of course we acknowledge there are problems at the top, but it should not be this much that it affects matches," one of the players who spoke on condition of anonymity told Capital Sports.