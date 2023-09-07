Rwanda: Resilience At Work - Coffee Barista Shatters Stereotypes of Disability

Maimounah Uwase, a 28-eight-year-old barista at a coffee shop in Kigali, shares that her disability has never hindered her from chasing her dreams and supporting her family as the main provider.

Uwase was born with normal hearing and speech abilities, but at the age of three, she was diagnosed with meningitis, which subsequently caused her current impairments in hearing and speaking.

Speaking to The New Times, Uwase highlighted the hardships she faced on her journey, particularly the scarcity of schools with sign language proficient educators which posed challenges to her studies. Despite these obstacles, she demonstrated resilience and determination by refusing to give up.

"My determination carried me through high school, where I even pursued a course in hospitality, and despite the odds, I never gave up," she said.

Unfortunately, Uwase was unable to continue to university after completing high school due to her family's limited income. Despite this, she remained optimistic and actively pursued job opportunities, demonstrating resilience where some may have given up.

"I firmly believe that having a disability does not mean being incapable. My other senses function exceptionally well, which is why I have always remained hopeful in my quest for employment. Although there may still be sceptics, many others now recognise our abilities and capabilities," she confidently expressed.

In 2016, Uwase joined Masaka Farm, a specialised yoghurt manufacturing factory, where she received training to enhance her skills in yoghurt production. Prior to this, she had developed a passion for dancing during her childhood and frequently received performance opportunities due to her talent.

After obtaining her certificate in yoghurt production, she then entered the coffee production industry, where she encountered the difficulty of finding like-minded individuals to connect with. It was during this time that she ultimately discovered her current job, and, she said, it feels like a dream come true.

"It was made smoother by being surrounded by colleagues who shared my condition and a staff that was proficient in sign language."

She emphasised the need for continued efforts to improve inclusion in recruitment processes and schools. She also encourages individuals with disabilities to actively pursue job opportunities, highlighting their potential to excel in diverse roles.

Stafford Rubagumya, Managing Director of Stafford Coffee Brewers, where Uwase works, initially considered working with individuals with disabilities in 2017. However, it wasn't until he met hardworking individuals at a coffee factory that the idea took root. In 2021, he transformed his idea into reality and hired five of them to join his team across two different branches of the business.

"I worked with them because I have personally observed that having a disability does not make them incapable. They possess the ability to pay meticulous attention to details, are quick learners, hard workers, and possess various other commendable qualities," he stated.

Rubagumya emphasised that working with Uwase and other colleagues with disabilities has greatly enhanced the business's productivity, resulting in a 15 per cent increase in profits within a year. Additionally, he emphasised the positive impact on client diversity. He expressed enthusiasm for expanding the team to include individuals with different types of disabilities.