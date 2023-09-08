East Africa: IGAD Quartet Urges Immediate Action to Resolve Sudan Crisis

Nairobi — During the sidelines of the 2023 Africa Climate Summit in Kenya's capital of Nairobi, leaders from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Quartet, led by Kenyan President William Ruto, convened yesterday to assess progress in implementing the IGAD Roadmap for peace in Sudan.

The second meeting of the Quartet included South Sudan's President Salva Kiir Mayardit and Djibouti's President Ismail Omar Guelleh. Additionally, Ethiopia's Minister of Defence Dr Abraham Belay, joined the gathering, along with IGAD Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki.

Leaders from the IGAD Quartet voiced their concerns about the ongoing Sudan crisis, expressing disappointment over the lack of improvement since the quartet's earlier resolutions during their meeting in Ethiopia two months ago.

They strongly condemned the war, and vehemently called for an immediate halt to hostilities. IGAD said that whilst a military solution is futile, they are committed to facilitating direct talks between the warring parties, and advocating for structured peace negotiations that include consultations with civilian representatives.

Recognising the intricate nature of the situation, the quartet issued a cautionary note regarding potential regional involvement, highlighting the associated security, humanitarian, and political risks.

IGAD pledged substantial humanitarian assistance, with each IGAD member state contributing $1 million.

They reiterated and reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to actively tackle these urgent issues and called for international and regional support to aid Sudan and its peace process.

Read the full statement here: Communiqué of the 2nd meeting of the IGAD Quartet group of countries for the resolution of the situation in the Republic of Sudan