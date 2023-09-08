Sudan: Clarification On the Interactive Approach With the Sudanese Actors

press release

Addis Ababa — Some social networks have published a cheap text about the audience granted by His Excellency Moussa Faki Mahamat, Chairperson of the African Union Commission, to the Adviser to General Mohamed Hamdan Doglo.

The Representation of The Sudanese State in Addis Ababa recently circulated the said text.

In spite its irresponsible content, I would like to seize the opportuni- ty of its circulation to recall that the AU, in its approach to The Sudanese crisis, interacts with all the parties, whatever their politi- cal, social, civil and military party, including notorious figures of the regime, overthrown in 2019, despite the strong opposition of some actors among the forces that overthrew the said regime.

The purpose of such an interaction is to consult with these actors and encourage them to put an end to the war of destruction of The Sudan and join a political process, through a genuinely inclusive National Dialogue.

It should be recalled that this approach is in line with the Decisions and Recommendations of the AU Peace and Security Council, which requested the Chairperson of the Commission to intensify, to this end, his efforts with all parties without exception.

It should also be recalled that all the international actors trying to contribute to the solution of this crisis (for example, the Jeddah Process) adopted the same approach, without any Sudanese party expressing any reservation on the matter.

It is clear, therefore, that this text is an encouragement for the African Union to redouble its efforts, since its letter and spirit reflect the immense need of its author to adopt reconciliation, rejection of exclusion, arrogance, hatred and contempt for others.

The African Union will remain unperturbed in its decisive will to pool efforts with all its African and Arab brothers and with all our interna- tional partners to build, with determination and method, a political process, based on the relevant principles and decisions of the Organisation.

No form of calumny or disapproval will divert it from this path.

*Prof. Mohamed El Hacen Lebatt

Spokesperson of the Chairperson of the AU Commission on Sudanese dossier.

Addis Ababa, 7 September 2023*