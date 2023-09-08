Africa: Letter to Future Self - 'The Spirit of Community Action Was the Beating Heart of Our Progress'

analysis

Looking ahead to a future free of fossil fuels, powered by the relentless sun, wind and other renewables.

Dear Future Self,

As you read this letter, I hope you found yourself in a world that reflected the dreams and aspirations we long held close to our hearts. A world transformed by the unwavering commitment to a greener, cleaner future -- a future that we envisioned and worked tirelessly to bring to fruition. The journey has been long, but the rewards are immeasurable, for they extended far beyond the boundaries of nations and time.

Looking back to the days leading up to the Africa Climate Summit, where the theme "Driving Green Growth & Climate Finance Solutions for Africa and the World' set the stage, I hope that the seeds we planted have grown into flourishing trees of change. Our hopes for the future were bold and ambitious, driven by a vision of a world where coal plants had been phased out, and the once-dominant fossil fuels were a mere relic of the past. A fossil-free global energy system has emerged, powered by the relentless sun, wind, and other renewable sources, liberating us from the clutches of energy poverty.

We pictured a world where the skylines of cities were painted not with smog, but with clear blue skies. I hope you look around and see cleaner cities have become the norm, where the hum of electric vehicles mingled with the laughter of children playing in revitalized urban spaces. Thriving communities and businesses have risen from the ashes of unsustainable practices, nurturing a spirit of innovation and cooperation. A healthier and more equitable society has now taken root, as we have come to realize that a healthy environment was the foundation upon which all other progress has been built.

In our pursuit of this future, we were blessed with allies and champions from all walks of life. The youth activists, driven by an unwavering passion for change, sparked a monumental shift in collective behaviour. Their voices, amplified by the power of unity and social media, ignited a fire that no amount of resistance could extinguish. Entrepreneurs, armed with boundless creativity, developed new technologies that not only reshaped industries but also our world. Their ground-breaking innovations proved that sustainable solutions were not just a dream, but a tangible reality within our grasp.

Politicians, recognizing the urgency of the moment, rose to the occasion, driving policy changes that paved the way for the transformation. Their dedication to the cause showed us that leadership with a vision could truly shape the course of history. Yet, it was the spirit of community action that was the beating heart of our progress. People from all walks of life, coming together to plant trees, clean beaches, and advocate for change, showed that when we united in purpose, we could move mountains.

You know that this journey was not without its challenges. But, through it all, the power of partnership and collective action was our guiding light. As we looked to the future, we understood never to forget the importance of working hand-in-hand. The road ahead might be long, but the steps we took together would lead us closer to the future we had envisioned.

We began with a call to action -- an urgent reminder that the future was closer than we all thought. That the clean energy technologies and solutions we championed must not remain distant aspirations; but must be realised as soon as possible. Every moment, every decision, every effort counted. We had the knowledge, the resources, and the opportunity to make it happen - and I trust you are proud that we did. We understood our responsibility to act with urgency - that the time for talk was over. The time for action was now, immediately.

So dear Future Self, I hope as you read this, the flame of optimism and determination continues to burn brightly, and you continue to play your part in ensuring a greener, cleaner future for all.

With unwavering optimism and determination,

Joseph.

Joseph Ng'ang'a is the CEO, Africa Climate Summit.