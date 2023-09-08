Africa: Embracing Africa's Green Legacy - a Letter to My Future Self

analysis

A leader in the Africa Youth Climate Assembly envisions an African climate future.

Dear Future Self,

As I write this letter to you, I am filled with a sense of purpose and excitement, knowing that the journey you've embarked upon is transforming the world around us. I hope this message finds you well and thriving, with the memories of your past efforts serving as a reminder of the incredible power we possess to shape the future.

The path you've chosen, advocating for our environment and fighting the climate crisis, has ignited change on a global scale. Through your unwavering commitment, you've become a beacon of hope for those who dare to dream of a healthier planet. I am proud of how far you've come and the impact you've made.

Reflecting on our shared journey, I am reminded of Africa's remarkable potential as a solution provider to the climate crisis. Our continent, often celebrated for its diverse cultures and landscapes, possesses a unique ability to inspire sustainable change. With your dedicated efforts, Africa has risen to the forefront as a bastion of innovation, resilience, and collaboration.

You've shown the world how Africa's vast landscapes can be harnessed for renewable energy sources. From the sweeping deserts that invite solar farms to the powerful currents that dance through our oceans, Africa's abundance of natural resources has paved the way for clean energy solutions that transcend borders. By championing these initiatives, you've reduced carbon footprints and amplified the continent's voice in international climate discussions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The reforestation projects you've led have revitalized ecosystems and nurtured biodiversity. Your advocacy for sustainable land management has helped local communities thrive, reminding us that innovation and dedication can preserve the delicate balance between people and nature.

But it's not just about tangible actions; it's about the narrative you've woven. You've shifted the narrative surrounding Africa, steering away from outdated stereotypes and highlighting the ingenious ways our continent addresses climate challenges. You've celebrated African ingenuity through your words and actions, illustrating how traditional knowledge and modern technology can join hands for the greater good.

As I write to you today, remember the spirit that has driven you. Your journey has not been without obstacles, but your determination has proven that when we set our sights on a greener future, there is no challenge too great to overcome.

So, my dear future self, take pride in the strides you've taken, the minds you've ignited, and the collaborations you've forged. Continue to be the voice for change, reminding the world that Africa's solutions are as vast as its landscapes and diverse as its people. The seeds you've sown will flourish, creating a legacy that will stand the test of time.

With admiration and anticipation,

Elizabeth.

Elizabeth Wathuti is lead coordinator at the African Youth Climate Assembly (AYCA).