Rwanda: Senator Ntidendereza to Be Laid to Rest on September 11

Senator William Ntidendereza, who passed on September 3, will be laid to rest on Monday, September 11, according to a communique from the Parliament of Rwanda.

Ntidendereza succumbed to an illness while receiving treatment at King Faisal Hospital.

His burial will take place on Monday, according to parliament communique.

Mourners will have the opportunity to pay their last respects to Ntidendereza at his home in Rebero, Kicukiro District.

The viewing will take place from 8:30a.m. to 10:00a.m. Following this, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., his body will be transported to the Parliament where he will lay in state.

The requiem mass will be held at St Peter's Parish (EAR Remera) at 01:00p.m, before he is laid to rest in the Rusororo cemetery at 03:30.

Ntidendereza held a bachelor's degree in education and psychology and has been serving as a senator since October 2019. He was elected in the City of Kigali, according to information from the Senate.

Other important functions he held include being the Secretary General of the former National Itorero Commission from 2012 to 2018. "Itorero" means a Rwandan civic education institution that aims mainly at teaching all Rwandans to uphold their culture through its different values such as national unity, social solidarity, patriotism, integrity, bravery, tolerance, the dos and don'ts of the society.

Earlier -- from 2009-2012 -- Ntidendereza served as Vice-chairman of the National Itorero Commission, and before then as Mayor of Kicukiro District in the City of Kigali from 2006-2008.

He was also a visiting lecturer at the University of Rwanda from 1996-2000.