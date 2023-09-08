Rwanda: Rayon Sports President Plays Down Zelfani Exit Rumors

Rayon Sports president Jean Fidèle Uwayezu has laughed off reports linking Tunisian coach Yamen Zelfani to a potential exit from the club.

Zelphani, 43, was announced as Blues' new head coach on July 10 where he inked a one-year deal. He replaced Burundian Francis Haringingo who left the club at the end of the 2022/23 season after he opted against extending his stay.

The tactician won Rayon Sports fans' hearts when the team thrashed APR FC 3-0 to win the FERWAFA Super Cup.

While reports indicate that Zelfani has attracted the attention from a number of big African clubs which expressed their interest in his services and he has since received offers which he could find it hard to turn down.

It has recently been reported that the coach could be tempted to leave the Blues but Uwayezu dismissed the reports which he just described as speculations.

during the press conference held on Thursday, September 7, at the club's headquarters in Kimihurura, Kigali.

He said that the Tunisian gaffer is fully committed to his job where he currently busy preparing his team for the upcoming CAF Confederations Cup second round qualifier against Libya' Al-Hilal Benghazi.

"This is my first time hearing about this (Zelfani's exit). I think no one would know this before I do because I work hand in hand with him as a person in charge of the club, so, this is just a rumor," Uwayezu told journalists during a press conference held at the club headquarters on Thursday.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"He is fully committed to this club, he is still under our contract and I don't see anything that can trigger it. He is busy with his technical staff and players preparing for the upcoming Confederations Cup match in Libya," he added.

The Blues are expected to begin their 2023/23 CAF Confederations Cup campaign on September 15, when they visit Al Hilal Benghazi in the second round of continental competition which Uwayezu described as a 'do or die.

READ ALSO: Rayon Sports exempted from Confederation Cup first preliminary round

"We take these two games as 'do or die' because of our ambitions. The biggest dream for every fan is to return to the group stages of this tournament or go further and we don't take this as something impossible because we have done it before," the Rayon boss said.

"Al Hilal is not a small team but it is not also a club that can scare us. We are giving it all, we are all working together to get there and we trust our coaching staff and the players alike."

The 2023 Peace Cup champions are expected to leave for Libya on Tuesday, September 12, they are expected to Libya on Wednesday morning while it is expected to return on Saturday, September 16.

Rayon reached the quarter finals in the 2018 campaign and this is going to be their fifth appearance in Africa's second biggest club competition.

Al Hilal Benghazi reached the second of the tournament after eliminating Homeboyz of Kenya in the preliminary stage..

The Blues qualified for the Confederation Cup after winning the 2022/23 Rwanda Peace Cup where they beat bitter rivals APR 1-0 in the final at Huye Stadium.