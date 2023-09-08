Kenyan Fintech Platform Get Approval for Public Fundraising in the U.S.

Nairobi — Lipa Later Group, a leading fintech platform founded to empower African businesses to do more by enabling e-commerce, financial inclusion, and shopping on a centralized and fully integrated platform, has received exclusive approval to raise funds from the general public in the United States.

This is a significant milestone for Lipalater as it has become one of the first African companies to secure the green light from US Regulator - SEC.

Lipa Later Group is a global trailblazing innovator recognized as one of Africa's Fastest-Growing Fintech Companies by the Financial Times that continues to reshape the finance, payments, and e-commerce landscape in Africa.

Investors worldwide will now have the chance to invest in LipaLater through Republic, a global financial technology company that allows anyone to invest in anything, anywhere.

By leveraging Republic's platform, LipaLater gains access to a worldwide network of backers who are passionate about supporting groundbreaking ventures that have the potential to make a lasting impact.

This partnership enables Lipalater to amplify its mission of becoming Africa's most expansive credit, payments, and shopping platform.

LipaLater's CEO, Eric Muli, expressed enthusiasm about this remarkable milestone, stating, "We are thrilled to offer retail investors in the US and across the world the opportunity to invest in one of Africa's fastest-growing fintech. Our excitement is magnified as we pioneer a trend, embarking on becoming a global business and the financial control center for Africa's 50M retailers. This marks a significant step in our journey, and we are eager to share this transformative experience with all investors."

He pointed out that, "this isn't just an investment opportunity; it's a catalyst for entrepreneurship, a cradle for job creation, and a beacon of economic development across an entire continent, as well as an opportunity to make a remarkable return on your investment. We aim to bank 100,000 SMEs."

With a solid track record of over 350,000 Consumers and over 35,000 Merchants, and an Exclusive partnership with Mastercard for POS financing, LipaLater is poised to Unleash a $500B African Opportunity and captivate the imaginations of investors who recognize the potential for substantial returns on their contributions.

As Lipalater embarks on this exciting journey, the team remains committed to upholding the highest transparency, accountability, and innovation standards.

Through this collaboration with Republic, Lipalater aims to pave the way for new possibilities in the fintech space.