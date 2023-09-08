Tanzania: President Samia Congratulates Taifa Stars After Qualifying for Afcon 2023

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has congratulated Tanzania's national soccer team, Taifa Stars after qualifying for 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Tanzania qualifies for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 finals for the third time after settling a goalless draw against Algeria.

The game played at 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba on Thursday night has seen the country's envoys making a record of qualifying for the finals for the third time.

After the game, the Head of State took to the social media to congratulate Stars saying players have written the history as she wished them all the best.

" You have written the history...this is our third time to qualify since the establishment of this tournaments. I wish you all the best," she posted.

With the outcome, Tanzania finished group F qualifiers on second place with 8 points in the bag.

Algeria who already made it through beforehand completed the assignment on top of the group after garnering a total of 16 points from six games.

It was their first draw of the campaign after recording success in their five straight matches.

For Uganda, despite winning 2-0 in their last match against Niger, they have scooped third place with 7 points will Niger remain at the bottom courtesy of 2 points.