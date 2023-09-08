South Africa: Comedian Trevor Noah to Get R33 Million for Tourism Advert - South African News Briefs - September 8, 2023

Cape Town —

Comedian Trevor Noah to be Paid Millions for Ad to Promote South Africa to the World

Globally renowned comedian and former US TV show host Trevor Noah is set to be paid R33 million for a five-minute video promoting South Africa as a tourist destination, News24 reports. Parliamentarians have called on the tourism department to halt the venture. Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille said Noah's bill would be footed by the Tourism Business Council of SA and no government funding would be spent on the project.

Deputy President Answers Questions About Lifestyle Audit, Highway Assault Incident

Deputy president Paul Mashatile says he is ready to subject himself to a lifestyle audit, TimesLIVE reports. Mashatile's "opulent" lifestyle has been the subject of articles by News24 in an investigative project called "Mashatile Unmasked". News24 has claimed Mashatile has been at the centre of a group of friends and associates who have benefitted from government posts and contracts for years and who sponsor his flashy lifestyle. In an engagement with the parliamentary press gallery association on Thursday, Mashatile said was prepared to open his books to scrutiny. EyeWitness News reports that on the same day,

answering questions in the National Council of Provinces, Mashatile reiterated that he was not on the scene when members of his VIP protection team allegedly assaulted civilians on the N1 highway in Johannesburg in July.

New Challenge for Karpowership's Saldanha Bay Plant

Two eco-justice groups plan to challenge Forestry, Fisheries and Environment Minister Barabra Creecy's decision to allow Karpowership SA to submit a key document for the environmental approval of its proposed Saldanha Bay plant. In July, Creecy had overturned a decision by her department to deny Karpowership SA an extension to submit a Generic Environmental Management Programme report (GEMPr) for the 320MW plant in Saldanha Bay. News24 reports that the Green Connection and Natural Justice on Wednesday issued a joint statement, indicating that an "administrative error" led to the minister not receiving their objections. They believe if the minister had received their submissions, it would have "materially affected" her appeal decision.

