South Africa: New Statement Delays Senzo Trial

6 September 2023
Scrolla (Johannesburg)

Five accused men, charged in connection with the 2014 murder, were set to continue their trial in the Pretoria High Court.

However, proceedings were halted due to the late disclosure of a crucial witness statement.

State advocate George Baloyi informed the court that he had received the witness statement only the day before the scheduled testimony.

As a result, both the prosecution and the defence agreed to postpone the trial to allow for a thorough review of the statement and preparation for the upcoming testimony.

Senzo Meyiwa, a beloved South African football star and national team goalkeeper, was tragically killed in 2014 during a reported home invasion.

With the trial now rescheduled for Thursday, all eyes remain on the Pretoria High Court as the legal process unfolds.

