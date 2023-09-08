Tanzania: PM Office Offers Apprenticeship Training to Self-Employed Youth

Dodoma — DODOMA: THE Prime Minister's Office Labour, Youth Employment and People with Disabilities is offering internship and apprenticeship training programmes to youth who are out of the formal education and training system.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Labour, Youth Employment and People with Disabilities Patrobas Katambi said that in the National Assembly on Thursday when responding to a question by Ms Latifaa Khamis Juakali (Special Seats-CCM).

The legislator wanted to know what kind of education the government was offering to youth through the Prime Minister's Office.

Responding, Mr Katambi said the Prime Minister's Office offers apprenticeship training to the youth who are self-employed and are out of the formal training programmes.

The deputy minister said his office offers various training including on job skills in various sectors through apprenticeship in which the trainee spends about 60-percent of time on job.

He said the on-job training acquired out of the formal education system allows facilitates and evaluation on the weaknesses that the youth have but also, strengthens them, then acquire certificates which will help them join high levels of learning.

He said the ministry also offers training to youth graduates whereby graduates of different levels are sent to employment places to learn on what is required while at work but also learn on the new technology that changes with time.

The deputy minister added that the training on entrepreneurship and business development usually go together with offering of loans through the youth development fund.

He said the programme supports development and implementation of skills strategy that improves labour market productivity and employability of apprentices.

The deputy minister added that the rationale behind was the desire by the government to add value to the education sector so that youth get the best skills to enhance production in various sectors.