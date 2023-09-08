Tanzania Qualify for Afcon 2023, Uganda Bow Out

ALGERIA, Annaba: Mission has been completed as visitors Tanzania qualifies for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 finals for the third time after settling a goalless draw against Algeria.

The game at 19 May 1956 Stadium in Annaba on Thursday night has seen the country's envoys making a record of qualifying for the finals for the third time.

With the outcome, Tanzania finished group F qualifiers on second place with 8 points in the bag.

Algeria who already made it through beforehand completed the assignment on top of the group after garnering a total of 16 points from six games.

It was their first draw of the campaign after recording success in their five straight matches

For Uganda, despite winning 2-0 in their last match against Niger, they have scooped third place with 7 points will Niger remain at the bottom courtesy of 2 points.

It is a momentous experience for Tanzanians as they wait to see how their team will perform in the AFCON finals to be staged next year in Ivory Coast.