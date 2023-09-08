South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend G20 Summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to embark on a working visit to India to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit this weekend.

"President Ramaphosa will during the summit participate in the G20 Working Sessions themed One Earth, One Family and One Future. The President will also on the margins of the G20 have bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government to strengthen South Africa's diplomatic, economic and cultural ties.

"South Africa is a member of the G20 and its participation seeks to provide a strategic foresight in establishing an economic and international policy platform that will drive and negotiate the best possible outcomes for the country, Africa and the developing world. South Africa will assume the G20 Presidency in 2025," the Presidency said in a statement.

The theme for this year's summit, held under the Presidency of India, is "One Earth, One Family, One Future".

"The New Delhi Summit will focus on the key pillars of the Indian G20 Presidency, namely; Accelerated, Inclusive Sustainable and Resilient Growth; Accelerating Progress on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs); Mainstreaming Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE); Multilateral Institutions for the 21st Century; Technological Transformation and Public Infrastructure; Building Digital Public Infrastructure; Safeguarding International Peace and Harmony; Creating a More Inclusive World, Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women and; Creating a More Inclusive World.

"The Group of Twenty (G20) is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. It plays an important role in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.

"The G20 initially focused largely on broad macroeconomic issues, but it has since expanded its agenda to include trade, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment, climate change, and anti-corruption," the Presidency said.

Department of International Relations and Cooperation Minister Dr Naledi Pandor will support the President on the working visit.