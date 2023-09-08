Kenya: 12 Dead in a Road Crash at Voi's Ndii Area Along Nairobi-Mombasa Highway

7 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Voi — Authorities in Voi confirmed at least twelve people had died in a tragic crash involving a Public Service Vehicle (PSV) and a transit goods vehicle at Ndii area near Voi along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on Thursday.

Voi OCPD Bernstein Shari said the Mombasa-bound PSV operated by Genesis Shuttle collided head-on with the transit trailer resulting in several on the spot deaths.

He said three people who sustained injuries from incident which occurred at 4.20pm were rushed to the Moi County Referral Hospital in Voi.

"We are currently at the scene. So far, I can confirm 12 deaths and two injuries. We are organising transportation of the dead bodies to the morgue and the injured are already in the hospital," Shari said.

Bodies of crash victims were moved to Moi Referral Hospital morgue in Voi.

