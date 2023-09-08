Southern Africa: SADC's Election Report Leaves Mnangagwa Desperately Out in the Cold With Only One Option - Reform

7 September 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jonathan Moakes, George Chichester and Emily Osborne

The refusal of most SADC heads of state to support Mnangagwa's inauguration -- and the absence of all three presidents in the SADC Troika -- follows the unprecedented condemnation of the elections by the body's observer mission.

As the crowds of press-ganged supporters spilt into Zimbabwe's National Sports Stadium for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's inauguration ceremony on Monday 4 September 2023, one group of guests was conspicuous by its absence.

Of the 16 presidents of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), only three -- South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa, Mozambique's Filipe Nyusi, and DRC's Félix Tshisekedi -- bothered to attend.

From the 51 remaining African countries, not one head of state was present, represented instead by an eclectic retinue of ambassadors and junior ministers.

This snub is a damning indictment of the illegitimacy of Zimbabwe's much-derided elections and will be harshly felt by Mnangagwa. It is one thing for his regime to have been condemned and sanctioned by the West, but entirely another to be ostracised by fellow African leaders.

The president has been forced to scramble around for support: former Zambian president Edgar Lungu made a rare public appearance at the inauguration at Mnangagwa's (last minute) invitation. But this matters little when Zambia's current president, Hakainde Hichilema, has refused either to congratulate Mnangagwa or attend his inauguration, sending Foreign Affairs Minister Stanley Kakubo in his stead.

SADC's unexpected censure

Hichilema's cold shoulder is an important diplomatic signal....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.