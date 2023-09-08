South Africa: Why SA Is Unlikely to Give US Ambassador Reuben Brigety the Boot Over Lady R Saga

analysis

Despite calls from members of the ANC and SA Communist Party for the US ambassador to SA, Reuben Brigety, to be recalled or expelled over the Lady R saga, it appears he will almost certainly remain in his position.

The South African government is convinced that it is not necessary to take action against the US ambassador to SA, Reuben Brigety, as it deems its relationship with Washington to be of great value, according to Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) sources.

Daily Maverick understands that the sentiment is that the dispute over the Lady R has been amicably resolved and that Pretoria wants to maintain its cordial relations with the US. Their stance is that the démarche Brigety faced following his utterances, and his subsequent apology, helped to smooth geopolitical tension.

"The President sent a delegation of no more than two special envoys to the US and they engaged with key stakeholders, so that is how serious[ly] we take the relations between us and the US. We think we found one another with the US and we will continue to foster our mutually beneficial relations between the two countries because they are that important," a source said.

Maintaining diplomatic ties is especially important since South Africa is hosting the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa) forum in November. The US is an important trade, investment, development assistance, tourism and technology partner for South Africa. For...