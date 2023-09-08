Angola: Malanje Government Calls for Speed Up of Economic Base in Province

Malanje — The governor of the north-east Malanje province Marcos Nhunga Thursday spoke of the need to speed up the economic base of the province by exploiting local resources of the sectors of agriculture, agro-industry, livestock and tourism.

This was during the presentation of his government's concerns and challenges for the 2022/2027 five-year period to the President João Lourenço.

He said that exploiting these sectors in Malanje could significantly contribute to the collection of the country's revenue.

The official said the tourism is one of the sectors that should be leveraged with the construction of support infrastructures in tourist areas, where a public-private partnership would be one of the best options for progress.

He highlighted as priorities in the action programme, the recovery, expansion and improvement of the road network in the province.

The Executive approved the rehabilitation and construction of 400 kilometres of roads and a ring road in Malanje, aimed at improving road traffic.

He also focused on the installation of energy and water from the public network in 10 of the province's 14 municipalities, whose structuring projects are underway to reverse the situation.

The need to equip the health centres and educational facilities built under the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM) was also highlighted.

As for the health problem, the governor called for rehabilitation of Malanje Regional Hospital.

As part of his visiting agenda, the president João Lourenço met with members of the provincial government and visited an agricultural fair.

On his first visiting day in Malanje province, João Lourenço toured the Bioenergy Company (BIOCOM), which produces sugar, and the Quizenga Lutete farm, enterprises located in the municipality of Cacuso . PBC/DAN/NIC