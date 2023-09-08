Angola: Malanje Government Calls for Speed Up of Economic Base in Province

7 September 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — The governor of the north-east Malanje province Marcos Nhunga Thursday spoke of the need to speed up the economic base of the province by exploiting local resources of the sectors of agriculture, agro-industry, livestock and tourism.

This was during the presentation of his government's concerns and challenges for the 2022/2027 five-year period to the President João Lourenço.

He said that exploiting these sectors in Malanje could significantly contribute to the collection of the country's revenue.

The official said the tourism is one of the sectors that should be leveraged with the construction of support infrastructures in tourist areas, where a public-private partnership would be one of the best options for progress.

He highlighted as priorities in the action programme, the recovery, expansion and improvement of the road network in the province.

The Executive approved the rehabilitation and construction of 400 kilometres of roads and a ring road in Malanje, aimed at improving road traffic.

He also focused on the installation of energy and water from the public network in 10 of the province's 14 municipalities, whose structuring projects are underway to reverse the situation.

The need to equip the health centres and educational facilities built under the Integrated Municipal Intervention Plan (PIIM) was also highlighted.

As for the health problem, the governor called for rehabilitation of Malanje Regional Hospital.

As part of his visiting agenda, the president João Lourenço met with members of the provincial government and visited an agricultural fair.

On his first visiting day in Malanje province, João Lourenço toured the Bioenergy Company (BIOCOM), which produces sugar, and the Quizenga Lutete farm, enterprises located in the municipality of Cacuso . PBC/DAN/NIC

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.