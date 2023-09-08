Angola: President João Lourenço Returns to Luanda

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço returned to Luanda Thursday after a two-day visit to Malanje province, where he learned about economic and social development of the region.

In Malanje province, the president held meeting with members of the local government.

As part of his programme, João Lourenço visited Biocom, an Angolan company that produces, distributes and sells sugar, ethanol and electricity from biomass, as well as the Quizenga Lutete Farm, in the municipality of Cacuso.

He also visited the agricultural fair, where he was briefed on the agricultural potential of the 14 municipalities in this region.

Among various projects, president João Lourenço announced the start of works for the construction of the Malanje satellite city with more than 2,500 homes, to start at the end of the year.

The Statesman also announced the construction of a Higher Institute of Agronomy in the municipality of Cacuso (Malange), the potentially rich agricultural region. SC/ADR/TED/NIC