Angola: Increase in Vaccination Coverage Prevents Polio Circulation - Official

Cacuaco — Angola will increase polio vaccination to counter the circulation of the virus through the launch of two preventative campaigns, the Secretary of State for Public Health Carlos Alberto de Sousa said on Thursday.

Speaking to the press, after the opening ceremony of the National Polio Vaccination Campaign, to be held 8- 11 September, he said that the second campaign will take place on 8 -12 October.

The Secretary of State defended an increase in immunization to stop the circulation of virus, so that no child in Angola suffers from polio paralysis.

"Our global mission is to eradicate all forms of wild poliovirus and new variants circulating in countries of the African region. In 1999 Africa suffered the biggest outbreak resulting in more than a thousand cases of paralysis and 113 deaths," he explained.

He also said that in order to maintain the achievement of eradicating polio and prevent its resurgence in Angola, the country will immunise five million 431,232 children under the age of five during the two campaigns.

In this first phase, he said, vitamin A will also be administered only in 16 provinces, except Luanda and Huíla, to a total of 3.8 million children.

Angola has reported no case of polio since 2020. From 2019 to 2020, around 124 cases had been recorded. ACS/ART/DAN/NIC