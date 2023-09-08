Kenya: Anyembe Handed Starting Debut as Harambee Stars Line Up for Qatar

Nairobi — Dannish based defender Daniel Anymebe has been handed a starting debut for Harambee Stars as head coach Engin Firat named him in the first team to face Qatar in an international friendly match in Doha on Thursday evening.

Anyembe, born of a Kenyan father and a Dannish mother has played once for the national team, coming on as a second half substitute in the friendly match against Iran, but has now been handed a starting debut.

He will play on the right side of defense, with Erick 'Marcelo' Ouma manning the left flank as Johnstone Omurwa and Joseph 'Crouch' Okumu partner at the heart of defense.

Goalkeeper Bryne Omondi of KCB has also won his second cap for the national team and will man the posts.

Richard Odada and Anthony 'Teddy' Akumu form the double pivot in midfield supported by Kenneth Muguna as Masud Juma, Elvis Rupia and skipper Michael Olunga form the front three.

Starting XI:

Bryne Omondi, Daniel Anymebe, Erick Ouma, Joseph Okumu, Johnstone Omurwa, Richard Odada, Teddy Akumu, Kenneth Muguna, Elvis Rupia, Masud Juma, Michael Olunga.

Subs: Patrick Matasi, Ian Otieno, Collins Sichenje, brian Mandela, Amos Nondi, Duke Abuya, Abud Omar, Timothy Ouma, Clarke Oduor, Ayub Timbe, Alfred Scriven, Moses Shummah.