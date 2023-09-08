Uganda: New Insurance Product Targets Boda Boda Riders, Passengers

For just shs6000 a month or shs 72,000 a year, passengers who use Safe Boda as a means of transport will be assured of up to shs1 million in insurance cover, in case of an accident , courtesy of a new insurance product by Liberty Insurance and Stanbic bank.

According to the new insurance product, in case of damaged goods being delivered by a Safe Boda rider, permanent disability or death arising from an accident, the client would be entitled to shs2.5 million on the annual premium of shs72,000 paid directly through the Safe Boda App at once or in monthly installments of shs6,000.

The Safe Boda riders will also be paid a daily compensation of shs50, 000 for up to 15 days if they are unable to go to work as they undergo treatment of injuries arising from an accident.

"The Liberty Plus rides offer coverage to SafeBoda customers who have chosen this ride as well as the rider while travelling in the event of death, permanent total disability, medical bills, and for riders, it offers additional cover in the event they are unable to work after 48 hours," said Peter Makhanu, the Managing Director, Liberty General Insurance Uganda.

'He noted that SafeCar pay as you can is another comprehensive insurance is a motor comprehensive cover uniquely designed to enable car owners to access comprehensive insurance on a monthly basis, unlike the known traditional annual covers.

" Your vehicle, passenger, and third-party liabilities with agreed terms and conditions are fully covered at the time of purchase for as long as you paid premium for that specific month. The product is still in the regulatory sandbox, and we are glad to say SafeCar is the first client to enjoy such a new experience."

Sam Mwogeza, the Executive Head of Personal and Private Banking at Stanbic Bank Uganda said the new product will help give insurance cover to both riders and passengers but also ensure they feel secure while on the road.

"Investing in insurance will enable our clients have a more assured personal finance development journey, allowing them to save more without worrying about the usual challenges of life such as spontaneous medical expenses," Mwogeza said.

According to Catherine Tulina Kafumbe, the Country Director for SafeBoda, safety has always been at the heart of the company and that the new product speaks to it.

" The introduction of these insurance policies is a significant step towards ensuring the well-being of our drivers and passengers. We believe the initiative will elevate road safety standards across Uganda."

According to the 2022 Uganda Police annual crime report, road accidents increased by 16.9 percent with a total of 20,394 cases of road accidents registered in 2022 compared to 17,443 the previous year; 61 per cent of all accidents were reportedly a result of reckless driving.

The report adds that at least 22 people were killed out of every 100 crashes. Insurance penetration in Uganda below one per cent of the total population and Ugandans are forced to pay expensively out of pocket, for medical care in the event of accidents.

The Kampala Metropolitan traffic police commander, SSP Godwin Arinatiwe hailed SafeBoda for the initiative that he said will help change Uganda's discourse by showcasing the value of having insurance cover.