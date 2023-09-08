Uganda: Kampala Roads to Be Closed Tomorrow As Museveni Celebrates 79th Birthday

Several roads in Kampala will tomorrow be inaccessible to motorists as President Museveni celebrates his 79th birthday at Kololo independence grounds.

The 79th birthday fete for the president is organised by a group of youths led by the National Coordinator in the Office of the NRM National Chairman, Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo.

Releasing the traffic flow plan on Thursday afternoon, Kampala Metropolitan Traffic police commander, Senior Superintendent of Police Godwin Arinaitwe said at least 100,000 guests are expected to attend the birthday fete.

"We are expecting around 100, 000 guests who will be coming from different parts of the country. We appeal the guest public to be vigilant but also follow the traffic guidelines we have temporary disruptions to traffic flow," Arinaitwe said.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan traffic police commander, there will be normal traffic flow at Golf Course traffic lights towards Acacia Avenue but a diversion around Upper Kololo Terrace, Elgon Terrace and Lower Kololo Terrace where no motorists will be allowed to access, apart from VVIPs.

Arinaitwe said those coming from Bombo road should Old Kira road, Lugogo bypass and park at KCCA grounds behind Shoprite and those coming from Jinja to park at UMA show grounds.

"If you are coming from Entebbe side you can use Kampala Road, Jinja road traffic lights, Lugogo bypass and pass at KCCA grounds. Those coming from Nansana can use Yusuf Lule road, Golf Course traffic lights, Nakumatt, Jinja road traffic lights, Wampeewo roundabout and park at KCCA grounds or UMA show grounds."

According to the traffic flow plan, those coming from Prince Charles Drive will be diverted through Archer Road Junction up to Jinja road police station and join the main road.

"We appeal to the public to adhere to this traffic flow plan and other guidelines."