Zimbabwe: Together We Can Beat Cancer - Thokozani Khupe Opens Up About Breast Cancer Recurrence

7 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

FORMER MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has revealed she had a second cancer attack after pictures of her appearing frail at the MPs Swearing In ceremony went viral, Thursday.

Khupe was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011 and underwent chemotherapy treatment and a surgical operation where one of her breasts was removed.

In 2012 she launched the Thokozani Khupe Cancer Foundation to raise awareness on cancer.

Khupe was sworn in as a Senator under the Citizens Coalition for Change.

In a social media post, she said she was doing well and thanked those who had expressed concern for her.

She wrote "I have a second cancer attack. I am doing well, and many thanks to those already wishing me well. Together we can beat cancer."

