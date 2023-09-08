Zimbabwe: Opposition Spokesman Mkwananzi Skips the Country - Police Offers U.S.$1000 Reward for Whereabouts Information

7 September 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)

CITIZENS' Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson, Promise Mkwananzi has skipped the border and is now a political refugee in an undisclosed country after police issued a US$1 000 cash reward for information that could lead to his arrest.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said a manhunt had been launched for Mkwananzi, Clayd Mashozhera and Noel Mhunhuweyi and a US$1 000 bounty was on offer for anyone who supplies information leading to the arrest of wanted persons.

In a Thursday post on X (formerly Twitter), Mkwananzi announced he had left the country in a huff amid a police 'witch-hunt.'

"Following protracted efforts to get me detained for no crime other than speaking out against a sham election, I have summarily left the country," he said.

"I will continue to do my work & fight for change from my new station until the Zimbabwean crisis has been resolved which is not long, trust me.

"Once again, I wish to reiterate that I have no pending cases with the police. I was cleared of all the flimsy charges previously placed against me.

"My resolve to fight for change runs deeper than they can imagine. Let us remain peaceful, vigilant & focused on ensuring that Zimbabwe holds a fresh, free & election."

Despite denial by Mkwananzi that he has pending arrest warrants, police insist he has cases to answer.

"Promise Dalubuhle Mkwananzi is facing two counts of contravening section 22 (2)(e) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23 and contravening section 187 (1)(b) as read with subsection 36 (1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23," said Nyathi.

"The suspect defaulted court proceedings and was duly issued with a warrant of arrest under Harare Central CR2627/07/19 and Harare Magistrate Court CRB12115/19."

Mashozhera and Mhumhuweyi are reportedly facing three counts of assault and malicious damage to property after allegedly beating four complainants and torching their cars in Sunningdale on August 23 last year.

