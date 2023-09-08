Ethiopia Urges Global Cooperation to Prevent Climate Change-Driven Migration

Addis Ababa — :- Ethiopia's Minister of Planning and Development, Fitsum Asefa, has urged global cooperation to prevent climate change-driven migration.

Speaking at the African Climate Conference in Nairobi, Kenya, Fitsum said that climate change is displacing millions of Ethiopians and forcing them to migrate to other countries.

She called on all countries to work together to address the root causes of climate change and to help Ethiopia adapt to its impacts.

Moreover, she pointed to the severe drought that Ethiopia has experienced in recent years as an example of the damage that climate change is causing.

The minister elaborated that the drought has displaced millions of people and has caused widespread food insecurity.

She also noted that climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of natural disasters such as floods and storms, which are also displacing people.

Noting Ethiopia is committed to addressing climate change she said, adding the Green Legacy Initiative will help Ethiopia to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions and to adapt to the impacts of climate change, she reiterated.

She called on all countries to support Ethiopia's efforts to address climate change, stressing that climate change is a global problem that requires a global solution.

Fistum urged all countries to work together to prevent climate change-driven migration and to build a more sustainable future for all.

The African Climate Conference is being held from September 4 to 6, 2023, which brings together government officials, scientists, and other stakeholders to discuss the challenges and opportunities of climate change in Africa.

The summit provides an opportunity for leaders to make a united voice in order achieve the desired impact.

It is also expected to adopt a number of resolutions calling for action on climate change. These resolutions are likely to include calls for increased financial assistance to developing countries, for the development of more sustainable agricultural practices, and for the phasing out of fossil fuels.

The African Climate Conference is an important opportunity for African countries to come together and to discuss how to address the challenges of climate change.