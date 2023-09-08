Ethiopia: News - CPJ Expresses Deep Concern Over Arrest of Three More Journalists in Ethiopia

7 September 2023
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) has expressed its deep concern about the arrest of three more journalists under the state of emergency that was declared in the conflict hit Amhara region.

In a statement on Wednesday, the committee said Abay Zewdu, chief editor of the YouTube-based Amhara Media Center (AMC), Yidnekachew Kebede, founder and editor of YouTube-based Negari TV and Fekadu Mahtemework, editor-in-chief of the weekly Ghion magazine were all arrested in August.

While Yidnekachew and Fekadu were later released on bail and without charge respectively, CPJ noted that Abay, who was arrested on 10 August, was taken to Awash Arba military facility on August 21 and remained in custody. According to the CPJ, all three journalists were covering the conflict in Amhara and the state of emergency prior to their arrest.

"Ethiopian authorities should release all journalists detained for their work and guarantee that the state of emergency in Amhara will not be used to stifle the media", CPJ's Sub-Saharan Africa representative Muthoki Mumo said.

Similarly, CPJ had issued a statement on 11 August calling for the immediate release of journalist Bekalu Alamirew who was arrested on 06 August in connection with the ongoing militarized conflict in Amhara region. In April, Addis Standard reported the arrest of at least eight journalists.

Read the original article on Addis Standard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Addis Standard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.