Ethiopia: 'Today or Tomorrow, They Should Be Brought Before Justice' - Rape, Sexual Slavery, Extrajudicial Executions, and Pillage By Eritrean Defense Forces

When Ethiopia's federal government and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) signed the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement (CoHA) on 2 November 2022, there was hope it would end the crimes under international law and other human rights abuses that had characterized the conflict in northern Ethiopia. Yet, Amnesty International has found that crimes under international law took place during the final days of the negotiations for the CoHA, between 25 October and 1 November 2022, with Eritrean Defense Forces (EDF) extrajudicially executing civilians in Mariam Shewito, a district in the Tigray region. We have also found that for nearly three months after the signing of the CoHA, EDF soldiers raped and sexually enslaved women, and extrajudicially executed civilians, largely men, in Tigray's Kokob Tsibah district. These serious violations constitute war crimes and may also amount to crimes against humanity.
