Uganda: Bobi Wine's Birthday Message to Wife - I Am Busy With National Issues, Please Understand

7 September 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has asked his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi to understand his absence while she celebrates her 39th Birthday.

In the message, Bobi tells his wife he would have loved to be around while she marks her 39th life anniversary, but he is engaged with national issues.

"Today is your birthday, but instead of taking you to a romantic dinner, I am away in Lira for the common good, but you do not frown about it," he said.

He thanked Barbie for building him to perfection and donating him to the nation without hesitation.

"You have always taken me back, in whatever shape I return home, beaten and bruised with a broken back, and you have always nursed and prepared me for the next day's fight."

"Dear @BarbieItungoK, on behalf of a grateful nation, THANK YOU. A very happy birthday to you, the love of my life."

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.