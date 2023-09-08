Uganda: Bobi Wine's Birthday Message to Wife - I Am Busy With National Issues, Please Understand

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has asked his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi to understand his absence while she celebrates her 39th Birthday.

In the message, Bobi tells his wife he would have loved to be around while she marks her 39th life anniversary, but he is engaged with national issues.

"Today is your birthday, but instead of taking you to a romantic dinner, I am away in Lira for the common good, but you do not frown about it," he said.

He thanked Barbie for building him to perfection and donating him to the nation without hesitation.

"You have always taken me back, in whatever shape I return home, beaten and bruised with a broken back, and you have always nursed and prepared me for the next day's fight."

"Dear @BarbieItungoK, on behalf of a grateful nation, THANK YOU. A very happy birthday to you, the love of my life."