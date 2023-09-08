Uganda: PPP Worried About Splits in FDC

The Peoples Progressive Party (PPP) has expressed concern over the emergence of two factions within the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), which hinders the efforts of opposition parties to work together for the greater good of Uganda.

In a letter addressed to the FDC president Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the PPP called for unity and reconciliation in order to address the internal disputes that have arisen within the party.

Sadam Gayira, the acting chairman of PPP, suggested that FDC leaders and stakeholders should collectively identify the root causes of these conflicts.

He also proposed the establishment of a neutral mediator or arbitration panel to facilitate open and constructive dialogues among the parties involved.

Gayira further urged the FDC to reflect on the shared values that brought them together as a party and to recommit to their vision for a democratic Uganda.

"While facing these challenges, it is important to remember that they present opportunities for growth and improvement, and with dedication and cooperation, they can be overcome," said Gayira.

He emphasised the importance of unity, reconciliation, and cooperation among political parties, as they are crucial elements for the progress of the nation.

FDC has played a leading role in advocating for democracy and change in Uganda over the past two decades.

However, recent conflicts and disagreements within the party have raised concerns among the public.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gayira acknowledged that the path to democracy is not without challenges and that differing viewpoints and strategies may exist.

Nevertheless, he emphasised that these differences should not undermine the greater goal of fostering democracy and improving the lives of Ugandans.

"As fellow advocates for democracy and positive change in Uganda, we believe that unity, reconciliation and cooperation among political parties are crucial elements for the advancement of our nation,"he said.

Gayira highlighted that internal conflicts only serve to distract and weaken political institutions, playing into the hands of the state.

He warned against the deliberate propagation of division by the regime and called on opposition leaders to practice mutual tolerance and unity.

He stated that conflict does not lead to growth, but instead throws the country into anarchy.

Recently, conflicts within FDC have arisen, with accusations that top leaders have been receiving money from President Museveni and planning to collaborate with the regime.

These developments underscore the urgency for unity and reconciliation within the party.