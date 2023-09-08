Uganda: Museveni Advisor Warns Ugandans Against Unlicenced Labour Export Companies

The Senior Presidential Advisor on Diaspora Affairs Hajji Abbey Walusimbi, has urged Ugandan migrant workers and those seeking employment abroad, to avoid falling into the trap of Ugandan unregistered labor recruitment agencies.

He said that these companies take advantage of fellow unsuspecting countrymen and women, in the name of finding them savvy job placements.

Walusimbi was visiting several accommodations in Qatar, where he encountered 54 distressed Ugandan migrant workers who are stranded in a dilapidated building in Industrial Area, Sanaya, Doha.

The development followed a tip by the leadership of Ugandan Community in Qatar, in a meeting with Ambassador Walusimbi and Deputy Head of Mission, Ambassador Muhammad Kezaala, during which he was informed of a predicament of some Ugandans, who live and work in deplorable conditions in Qatar.

"When we reached this place, the inhabitants appeared like people, who had been resurrected. Majority of them had been there for more than three months and were allegedly waiting for resident permits, for which they paid an extra shs1.3 million upon arrival in Doha. We have names of their facilitators in Uganda, some of which are registered as tours and travel companies, and we have met some of the alleged Qatar agents, who surprisingly are Ugandans. The embassy is going to ensure that they are dealt with accordingly," Ambassador Walusimbi said.

He asked Ugandans to stop risking their lives in the hunt for seductive jobs, in foreign countries, by using wrong channels, especially unaccredited labour agencies.

"In case of a death, incarceration of any other problem the government wouldn't have a starting point to help you. I know that there are many Ugandans, who have gone through the right channels and still got problems but in cases like that, we know who to hold accountable and it is easier to get you justice even when you are away. President Museveni has done everything to secure you, so do not be negligent with your lives," he added.

Walusimbi disclosed that, Qataris are hospitable and good development partners, but most problems stem from the errant Ugandan labour brokers, who lure innocent Ugandan youth into dubious acts, in pursuit of overseas employment.

He affirmed that measures are being taken to prevent further irregularities in the labour externalization sector, and abuse of rights and dignity of Ugandan migrant workers.

Assuring that the promotion and protection of the rights of Ugandan migrant workers is top on his agenda, Walusimbi emphasized that the Office of the President is working with different key stakeholders back home, to ensure they resolve prevailing bottlenecks, asking the Diaspora leadership in Qatar to register members with the Mission, in order to ease service provision.

Deputy Ambassador Muhammad Kezaala said that although the Labour Bilateral Agreement, which was drafted in 2017 was not signed, the mission accredits employment companies based in Qatar, which intend to recruit from Uganda and approves job orders, to make sure employers meet requirements of the both states.

Kezaala reckoned that the mission continues to ensure intensified public awareness and sensitization campaigns on contractual rights for Ugandan migrant workers, advising victims to always reach out to their first home (mission) in Qatar, in case of any challenges faced.

He added that the mission will totally expedite the process to support the stranded boys, by engaging with relevant agencies to assist in securing jobs.

Kezaala noted that over 90% of Ugandan deportation cases related to absconding from work (runaway cases) against the labour laws.

"The mission has and will continue to sensitize Ugandans regarding the labour laws of Qatar to try and minimize the labour-related cases amongst Ugandans."

Senior Diplomat at the Uganda Mission in Qatar, Michael Wandera, mentioned that, in recent years, many Ugandan migrant workers in both professional and nonprofessional fields have flooded the Gulf region, in a bid to better their lives back home, although challenges facing them are persistent.

He, however, pointed out that the mission is doing everything in its power, to avail distressed Ugandan migrant workers with the required legal service and emotional support.

He commended the State of Qatar for presenting ever-increasing job opportunities, with the population of Ugandans in Qatar growing from 8000 to nearly 30000 in a space of just 2 years.

On a general scale, he said Ugandans in Qatar are generally considered hardworking and honest people, who do not cause much trouble at work, with a few exceptions, making Uganda a preferred recruitment destination for several employers.

Responding to this , Ambassador Walusimbi says is a good foundation, on which to base, as we get into streamlined bilateral labour agreements, as Uganda prepares to sign one with Qatar, next month.

Away from labour externalization, Ambassador Walusimbi said he will continue his working visit for 8 days to Gulf states, including Jordan and Kuwaiti.

He says Qatar is a potential destination market for all fruits grown in Uganda like pineapples, mangoes, oranges, coffee, among other products, urging Ugandans to connect with the mission, and positively embrace the massive opportunities in Qatar.