Kenya: Minorities Want Bomas Team to Push for Creation of 11 More Counties

8 September 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Close to 26 MPs under the National Assembly Parliamentary Caucus on additional counties are pushing for the delineation of eleven extra counties to address what they described as "critical constitutional matters".

Led by Kuria East MP Marwa Gitayama the leaders want an independent commission set up by Parliament for the process of altering county boundaries, saying the 47 established counties were not final but a basis for a rationalized delimitation process.

"The notion that there will be a referendum for this purpose is not true. The constitutional markers, the committee of experts which realized that this matter will come of age after ten years realized it will require a route that will not burden Kenyans through a referendum," he said.

The lawmakers have resolved to present the joint memorandum to the National Dialogue Committee urging them to support the proposal to add Kuria, Teso, Mount Elgon, East Pokot, Mwingi, Gucha, Suba, Ijara, Nakuru West, Wajir South and Nyambene as counties.

"We reference Chapter 4.6 from the report of the committee of experts on constitutional review which emphasizes the provisional adoption of districts as the 47 proposed counties. This was intended as a starting point for a new dispensation, with room for future adjustments to the boundaries of devolved units," Gitayama said.

Bomachoge Chache MP Alpha Miruka emphasized that the increase of eleven additional counties will not be an economic liability in terms of additional wage bill.

"Creation of additional counties is not really a burden for example Gucha county. Kisii has nine constituencies receiving Sh1 billion from the exchequer," he said, adding "When creating Gucha we will use the existing boundaries. Kisii will be spilt into two with the same revenue being used. The extra allocation will be for the Senator and the Woman Representative seat."

Suba South MP Caroli Omondi said the establishment of the additional counties will solve the injustices of marginalization and social and economic injustice, especially in the Nyanza region.

"I feel the Nyanza region was shortchanged when it comes to counties. Instead of six counties, we should have eight. I am convinced that in the initial draft of 47,we had two additional counties one was Suba and the other was Gucha," said Karori.

The proposal to increase the number of counties has a consequent amendment to both Articles 97 and 98 that will also enhance elected woman representatives and senators from 47 to 57.

According to Article 188 of the constitution, the boundaries of a county may be altered only by a resolution recommended by an independent commission set up for that purpose by Parliament.

It must gunner at least two-thirds of support of members of the National Assembly and the Senate.

