Rwanda Forensic Institute Set to Conduct Research to Advance Services

The Rwanda Forensic Institute (RFI) is set to conduct research and train individuals in forensic science by utilising modern technologies to improve forensic services locally and internationally.

In accordance with Presidential Order No. 42/2016 issued on August 2, 2023, RFI adopted the responsibilities of the former Rwanda Forensic Laboratory and was mandated to become an international forensic centre dedicated to research and training.

During a press conference on September 7, Lt. Col. Charles Karangwa, the Director General of RFI, said that they had been conducting internal research, but the institution will now collaborate with international partners on research to address contemporary digital crimes and societal issues through forensic science.

"We also seek to extend our services to other countries and mobilise more African countries to utilise them," he said.

The services include DNA paternity tests, microbiology, toxicology and blood alcohol, questioned documents, fingerprints, digital forensics, ballistics and tool marks, clinical medicine as well as pathology, among others.

Karangwa stated that the institution has embraced advanced technology, particularly the Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS), which enables them to provide comprehensive, secure, and expedited services, significantly reducing the turnaround time for forensic results from 49 days to seven days.

By the end of July, RFI had managed 37,363 cases, with the majority being criminal cases such as defilement, murder, and robbery. Karangwa noted that their outreach campaign had led to a 50-fold increase in the number of service seekers.

He said they have plans to enhance and expand their services to benefit the justice system, institutions, and citizens. These encompass multi-modal automated biometric identification systems, vehicle serial number restoration, data recovery and repair, non-human DNA analysis, and mass fatality management.

"We also aim to integrate our services through a management information system in the near future, enabling instant access to cases for those in the justice field, including investigators, prosecutors, and the Ministry of Justice, thereby saving time, he said.

Karangwa further noted that the majority of international service users are from DR Congo, with services such as paternity tests, questioned document analysis, and digital forensics being among the top offerings.

Anastase Nabahire, Coordinator of the Justice Sector Secretariat at the Ministry of Justice, emphasised the crucial role of evidence in the legal system and how RFI plays a big role.

According to the law, those reporting a crime, including their lawyers and prosecutors, must provide concrete proof of the occurrence of the crime.

Nabahire noted that previously, the evidence had to be sent to Egypt or Germany for preparation and authentication before returning to Rwanda, a process he said was time-consuming and cumbersome.

He said that RFI aided in the prevention, investigation, prosecution, and judgment of crimes and served as a deterrent for potential offenders.

"Criminals often attempt to deny their actions, but when confronted with forensic evidence, they are less likely to do so. If they are astute, they redirect their efforts towards lawful endeavours," he explained.

Morris Muligo, the representative of the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB), emphasised the significant role that forensic evidence plays in their investigative efforts to establish irrefutable physical evidence in court.

He explained that RIB collects evidence directly from crime scenes and victims, sending it to the RFI's state-of-the-art laboratory for analysis to determine a suspect's guilt.

Furthermore, he highlighted the crucial support that RFI provides to both the justice and security sectors within the country, adding that RIB is the primary client of the RFI given the nature of their work.

Harrison Mutabazi, the Judicial Spokesperson, highlighted the need for evidence to be indisputable to secure convictions or clear someone's name.

He noted that, prior to the establishment of RFI, obtaining DNA evidence was challenging and time-consuming, causing delays in legal proceedings and justice delivery.

He encouraged those unable to afford the service fee to seek assistance from the Legal Aid Forum and other supporting organisations.