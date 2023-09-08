Ethiopia: Ministers Underscore Need to Show Love for Ethiopia By Humbly, Honestly Serving Public

Addis Ababa — Ministers underscored the need to demonstrate love for Ethiopia by serving the public humbly and honestly.

Ethiopians have today begun celebrating eve of their New Year by campaigning various national issues during the six days of Pagumen, which is the 13th month of Ethiopian calendar with five or six days every leap year.

Accordingly Pagument 1 is marked as a day of service, Pagumen 2, a day of sacrifice, Pagumen 3, day of goodness, Pagumen 4 productivity day Pagumen 5 generation Day and Pagument 6 day of coexistence.

Today, on the first day of Pagumen, various institutions at the federal and regional levels and civil servants are marking the Service Day with various programs.

Public servants and higher government officials held a panel discussion dedicated to service day in the presence of public servants who provided their service in their respective institutions for 30 and more years.

Minister of Tourism, Ambassador Nasisie Chali said we Ethiopians have transgenerational tradition of serving honestly we inherited from our forefathers.

She added that Ethiopians are known for their selfless service to their guests with tenacity, humility, impartially and equity.

Minister of Transport and Logistics, Alemu Sime stated that many Ethiopians who have traveled abroad for further education have come home from overseas to serve their country forfeiting well-paying jobs.

"This shows their love for their country and chose to get mental satisfaction instead of trying to hoard wealth and property." And he called on Ethiopians to provide similar services in order to make the coming Ethiopian New Year peaceful and prosper.

Minister of Health, Lia Tadesse who was also present on the panel discussion said we need to provide our services based on the needs of the public with the necessary level of discipline and humility and mercifulness.

She added that professionals in the health sector need to take into account some health related conditions that can disrupt the emotions of patients.

Lia further remarked that leaders and service providers in the health sector need to display professional excellence in preforming their duties.

Speaking on the occasion, Civil Service Commission Commissioner, Mekuria Haile stated that public institutions must prepare a legal framework in which they can dully reward the best achievers and make accountable those who have mistreated service seekers.

This in turn requires building the capacity of workers, monitor and evaluate their activities, he added.