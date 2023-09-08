Ethiopia: Govt Working to Improve Ease of Doing Business in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian government is working to improve ease of doing business in the country, State Minister of Industry Tarekegn Bululta said.

Ethiopians have today begun celebrating eve of their New Year by campaigning various national issues including culture of public service, national sacrifice, productivity, harmony and human goodness during the six days of Pagumen, which is the 13th month of Ethiopian calendar with five or six days.

As part of the campaign, the nation has today observed the first day of Pagumen by promoting the importance of enhanced and dedicated service to national development.

Speaking to ENA, State Minister of Industry Tarekegn Bululta said Ethiopia has great potential for development with a young and growing population and abundant natural resources.

Hence, Ethiopia has been working to attract more investment. Companies are increasingly interested in entering to invest in industries, he said.

The government is improving the availability of land for investors engaged in manufacturing. Priority is being given to the manufacturing industry. He said adding that will continue to grow.

The efforts being carried out to create efficient services to expedite the investment activities in the country would be intensified further.

According to him, the government has set up six clusters to improve ease of doing business in the manufacturing sector.

"We have organized six clusters led by the National Steering Committee to facilitate and support business in Ethiopia. Customs and finance sector, raw material, infrastructure, private sector cluster, capacity building, continues dialogue forum with regional states."

By making these clusters effective, we believe that it will be possible to increase the market share in our country from 38 to 60 in the next 10 years. There, 96 products have been identified including food, beverage, engineering, leather and chemicals.