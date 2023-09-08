Ethiopia's 10-Year Development Plan Gives Emphasis On Gender Equality, Social Inclusion

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia commemorated World Population Day 2023 under the national theme, "Ensuring Gender Equality to Create Infinite Possibilities in Ethiopia."

The event was held in Addis Ababa and was attended by government officials, representatives from UN agencies and civil society organizations.

Addressing the event, State Minister of Planning and Development, Tirumar Abate highlighted Ethiopia's commitment to the implementation of the Addis Ababa Declaration on Population and Development (AADPD) and the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

She also stressed the importance of gender equality and women's empowerment in achieving sustainable development.

The World Population Day celebration was a reminder of the importance of empowering women and girls and ensuring that they have the same rights and opportunities as men.

It was also a call to action to invest in women and girls to achieve a more sustainable and equitable future for all.

The Ten Years Development Plan (2021-2030) has given adequate emphasis on gender equality and social inclusion.

She also stated that The Ministry of Planning and Development is aware of the need to revise the 1993 population policy of Ethiopia.

The institutional basis of population issues in Ethiopia at all levels needs to be strengthened.

The Ministry of Planning and Development assures its continuous support to the issues of population and development in general and gender equality in particular.

The UNFPA Country Representative to Ethiopia, Koffi Kouame, stated that UNFPA is working in collaboration with Ethiopia to strengthen the role of women and girls in society.

He also said that uplifting the voices of women and girls is essential to unlocking our world's infinite possibilities.

The event also featured remarks from the Ambassador of Denmark to Ethiopia, representing the diplomatic corps in Addis.

The Ambassador said that Denmark is committed to supporting Ethiopia's efforts to achieve gender equality and women's empowerment.

